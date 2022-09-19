Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $50.67 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,181 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,899 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.74% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $50,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $62.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 42,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,283.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

