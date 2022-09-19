Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $56,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 127.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $129.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.87. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.