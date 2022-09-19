Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 291.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after buying an additional 207,520 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,286,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $223,876,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.80.

Celanese Stock Down 4.4 %

CE stock opened at $102.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.