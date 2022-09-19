Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $750.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $710.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $617.77 and a 200 day moving average of $639.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $754.67.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

