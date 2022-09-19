Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,281 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cigna by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,998,000 after acquiring an additional 85,507 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna stock opened at $290.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.91. The company has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

About Cigna



Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

