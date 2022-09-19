Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 9,455 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,002,000 after acquiring an additional 297,846 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

