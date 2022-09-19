Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Update

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 245,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

A number of brokerages have commented on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.