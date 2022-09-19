American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Up 25.7% in August

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,400 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APEI. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $8.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $26.94.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Public Education will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 9.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 21.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter worth about $249,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

