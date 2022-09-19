Short Interest in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Drops By 9.5%

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Angion Biomedica

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Stock Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ ANGN opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. Angion Biomedica has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 81.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. Research analysts expect that Angion Biomedica will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. HC Wainwright downgraded Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Angion Biomedica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

