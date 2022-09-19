Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Update

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ambarella by 1,101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 655,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,879,000 after buying an additional 600,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ambarella by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after acquiring an additional 461,871 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after acquiring an additional 319,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA stock opened at $64.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.96. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.52. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

