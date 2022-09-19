Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Update

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ambarella by 1,101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 655,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,879,000 after buying an additional 600,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ambarella by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after acquiring an additional 461,871 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after acquiring an additional 319,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA stock opened at $64.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.96. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.52. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.