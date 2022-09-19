AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Short Interest Update

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Currently, 20.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 298,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $22,259,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,672,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,304,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700,910 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,958,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $13,824,000.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Raymond James cut their target price on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $713.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.11.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.20). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 448.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.