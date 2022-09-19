Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Down 15.4% in August

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 243,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Argo Blockchain Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of ARBK opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.
Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBK. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 176,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 39,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.