Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Down 15.4% in August

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 243,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of ARBK opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBK. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 176,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 39,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARBK shares. Compass Point decreased their price target on Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

