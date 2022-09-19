Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Down 13.3% in August

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,788.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 8,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,554.47. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 84,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,972.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $247,285.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,788.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,907 shares of company stock worth $497,854 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

