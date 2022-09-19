Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Update

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $55.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $49.69. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $60.35.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 18.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $270,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Artesian Resources news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $270,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $729,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,609.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artesian Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 66,776 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.