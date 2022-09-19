Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lifeway Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 2.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

