StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 3.0 %

AAMC stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

