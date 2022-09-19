UBS Group Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $232.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $308.00 to $232.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FedEx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $246.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.04.

FDX stock opened at $161.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in FedEx by 53.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 16.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in FedEx by 15.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 21.5% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 22.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

