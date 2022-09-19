Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $375.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $434.35.
Adobe Stock Performance
Adobe stock opened at $299.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.83 and a 200-day moving average of $407.78. Adobe has a 1 year low of $292.14 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.