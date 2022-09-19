Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $375.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $434.35.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $299.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.83 and a 200-day moving average of $407.78. Adobe has a 1 year low of $292.14 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.