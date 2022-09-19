StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBFV. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded CB Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.80.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 20.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also

