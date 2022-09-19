Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) & Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A 26.74% 9.04% Marin Software -71.25% -39.68% -31.65%

Volatility and Risk

Core Scientific has a beta of 3.8, indicating that its share price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $544.48 million 1.18 -$32.50 million N/A N/A Marin Software $24.42 million 1.13 -$12.94 million ($1.02) -1.70

This table compares Core Scientific and Marin Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Marin Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Core Scientific.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Core Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Core Scientific and Marin Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 7 0 3.00 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Core Scientific presently has a consensus price target of 7.44, suggesting a potential upside of 313.19%. Given Core Scientific’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Marin Software.

Summary

Core Scientific beats Marin Software on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains. The company also offers blockchain infrastructure and third-party hosting services through the sale of consumption-based contracts for its hosting services, as well as equipment sales to customers; and operates data centers in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Texas. In addition, it provides hosting services to digital asset mining customers; deployment, monitoring, troubleshooting, optimization, and maintenance services for its customer's digital asset mining equipment; and electrical power and repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and mine digital assets. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

