Kory Marchisotto Sells 57,550 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $2,300,273.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after buying an additional 200,128 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after acquiring an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

