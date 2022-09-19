Andrew Miles Snyder Buys 208,333 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Stock

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Clarivate stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 0.89. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have commented on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 1,405.5% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583,059 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $182,013,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $146,037,000. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,627,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Clarivate by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,089,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,219,000 after buying an additional 4,312,022 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

