Stephen Sadler Buys 65,000 Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director Stephen Sadler purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,579,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,938,400.
Stephen Sadler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 15th, Stephen Sadler purchased 10,000 shares of Open Text stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$387,000.00.
Open Text Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of OTEX stock opened at C$37.91 on Monday. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of C$37.91 and a 12-month high of C$66.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
