AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Update

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,250,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 14,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.