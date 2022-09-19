AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Update

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,250,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 14,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

ACRX opened at $0.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.27. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

