National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells $3,859,000.00 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $3,859,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,661,639 shares in the company, valued at $179,892,649.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NRC stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.66. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRC. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in National Research during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Research during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National Research by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of National Research by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

