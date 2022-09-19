National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells $3,859,000.00 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $3,859,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,661,639 shares in the company, valued at $179,892,649.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
National Research Stock Up 0.5 %
NRC stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.66. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36.
National Research Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About National Research
National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Research (NRC)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.