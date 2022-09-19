A B. Krongard Sells 115,000 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $5,219,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,851 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,866.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Iridium Communications Price Performance
NASDAQ IRDM opened at $44.99 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
Featured Stories
