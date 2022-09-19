A B. Krongard Sells 115,000 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $5,219,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,851 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,866.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $44.99 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 79.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,171,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after acquiring an additional 963,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 564,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 174.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,081,000 after acquiring an additional 431,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth about $10,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

