Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $5,484,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031,916.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $5,347,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $5,688,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $6,361,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $6,891,600.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $6,269,200.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $6,724,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,000.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $5,728,400.00.

Moderna Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $137.74 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $458.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,229,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

