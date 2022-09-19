August J. Troendle Buys 62,516 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) CEO August J. Troendle bought 62,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $9,571,824.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,080,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,019,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MEDP opened at $150.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.04 and a 200 day moving average of $152.63. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186,518 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 481,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,052,000 after purchasing an additional 147,225 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 233,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,763,000 after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 18.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,750,000 after buying an additional 108,133 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

