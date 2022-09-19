Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Insider Buys A$38,106,000.00 in Stock

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP – Get Rating) insider Myra Salkinder bought 14,600,000 shares of Abacus Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.61 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,106,000.00 ($26,647,552.45).

Abacus Property Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.82.

Get Abacus Property Group alerts:

Abacus Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Abacus Property Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. Abacus Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.

Abacus Property Group Company Profile

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Office and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.