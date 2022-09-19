Michael Rapino Sells 78,000 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

On Thursday, September 8th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $87.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.86 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,157,000 after purchasing an additional 304,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,537,000 after buying an additional 635,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.