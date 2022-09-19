Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Financial Review

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) and MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 1 3 10 0 2.64 MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus target price of $61.87, suggesting a potential upside of 30.44%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than MedX.

Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedX has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments -0.94% 6.81% 1.10% MedX N/A N/A N/A

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $1.37 billion 2.92 -$48.20 million ($0.30) -158.09 MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MedX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shift4 Payments.

68.3% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Shift4 Payments beats MedX on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

MedX Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the research and development of Wearable Technology Heat. It also acquires various medical businesses through its Collaborative Profit concept. The company was formerly known as Cantor Group Inc. and changed its name to MedX Holdings, Inc. in February 2016. MedX Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

