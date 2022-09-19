Contrasting Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI) & DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) and Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

DLocal has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingold Jewelry has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DLocal and Kingold Jewelry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $244.12 million 30.29 $77.88 million $0.32 78.31 Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

DLocal has higher revenue and earnings than Kingold Jewelry.

This table compares DLocal and Kingold Jewelry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 30.01% 33.69% 16.06% Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DLocal and Kingold Jewelry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 2 5 0 2.71 Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A

DLocal currently has a consensus price target of $38.71, indicating a potential upside of 54.49%. Given DLocal’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DLocal is more favorable than Kingold Jewelry.

Summary

DLocal beats Kingold Jewelry on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of gold jewelry and chinese ornaments. It offers gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company was founded by Zhi Hong Jia in 2002 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

