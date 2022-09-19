Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO) vs. DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Financial Survey

Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Path Acquisition and DouYu International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Golden Path Acquisition alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A DouYu International $1.44 billion 0.28 -$91.31 million ($0.19) -6.68

Golden Path Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DouYu International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A -1.64% DouYu International -5.02% -6.12% -4.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Golden Path Acquisition and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Golden Path Acquisition and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Path Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A DouYu International 3 1 0 0 1.25

DouYu International has a consensus target price of $2.26, indicating a potential upside of 78.15%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Golden Path Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of Golden Path Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golden Path Acquisition beats DouYu International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Path Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About DouYu International

(Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Path Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Path Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.