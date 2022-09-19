Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €80.00 ($81.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($88.78) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

BAYRY stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

