Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €80.00 ($81.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($88.78) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.4 %
BAYRY stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.