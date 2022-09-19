Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives $17.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vroom by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,990 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth about $14,157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,848,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,362,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,491,000 after acquiring an additional 683,322 shares in the last quarter. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $227.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Vroom has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $475.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.88 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 55.16% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

