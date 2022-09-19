MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of MYTE stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -93.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $31.20.
Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.