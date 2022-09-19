MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -93.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 941,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 99,640 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 644,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 105,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

