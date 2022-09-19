Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,128.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $93,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,128.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,609,793 shares of company stock worth $67,135,351. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Flywire by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth $24,759,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flywire by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 824,372 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Flywire by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after purchasing an additional 675,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

