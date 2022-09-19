Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$98.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTR. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$116.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.92, for a total value of C$116,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,656.76.

Nutrien Trading Down 2.9 %

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

TSE:NTR opened at C$114.15 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a one year low of C$77.81 and a one year high of C$147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$61.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$113.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$119.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

