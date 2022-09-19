Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
NERV opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.21.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.