StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.72. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetSol Technologies (NTWK)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.