Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mannatech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Mannatech Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60.
Institutional Trading of Mannatech
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
