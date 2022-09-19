Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mannatech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Mannatech Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mannatech

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

