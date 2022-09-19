StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVIV opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.05. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) by 152.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

