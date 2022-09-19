Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NYMX stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.81. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Institutional Trading of Nymox Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $31,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $96,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $137,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

