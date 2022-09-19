StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.87. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Articles

