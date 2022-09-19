Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $144.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.21. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 20.98%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

