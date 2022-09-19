PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PCTEL Price Performance
Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.44.
PCTEL Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,197.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCTEL
PCTEL Company Profile
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
