PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,197.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in PCTEL by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PCTEL by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PCTEL by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 76,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PCTEL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in PCTEL by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,159,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

