RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. RAVE Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $20.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

