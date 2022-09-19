Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $23.87 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $168.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 137.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter worth $105,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

