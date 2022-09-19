Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $17.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.07.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 169.65% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcadia Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.