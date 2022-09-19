Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.52. Reading International has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Reading International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,157,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 89,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Reading International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

